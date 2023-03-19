Diablo IV allows players to make in-game purchases using Gold. This can be obtained through different methods, such as defeating enemies, opening chests, and so on. However, while this is the primary in-game currency of the game, we also have Murmuring Obols that can help you acquire plenty of items. In this guide, we are going to explain how to get and use Murmuring Obols in Diablo IV.

How to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo IV

If you’ve just started playing Diablo IV, you might not be aware of the Curiosity Vendors. These can be found throughout the map, and their location is denoted by a bag sign. However, this vendor does not want any Gold from you. Instead, it wants your precious Murmuring Obols.

Image via Pure Diablo

At the moment, the only way to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo IV is by participating in public events. These events are always being hosted at different spots, and they appear as a red circle on the map. The event will be different every time. For instance, one might require you to eliminate waves of enemies, while the other one might task you with defeating a specific boss. Regardless, you should participate in every event that appears on the map, if you want to get as many Murmuring Obols as possible. At the end of every event, a chest appears on the ground, which contains plenty of items, including Gold and Murmuring Obols.

How to use Murmuring Obols in Diablo IV

After you’ve acquired enough of them, head to the Curiosity Vendor. The vendor will present you will different options on the screen, which include:

Weapons for your class.

Tunic.

Gloves.

Boots.

Pants.

Cap.

Whispering Keys.

Now, you won’t get to choose a specific item. Instead, you will spend the Murmuring Obols on a category and the Vendor will select the item for you. For instance, if you spend 25 Murmuring Obols on Gloves, you might get a rare item. However, in some cases, you might receive a common Glove. Therefore, you will always be gambling at the Curiosity Vendor, as you’ll never know what you’ll get in return, except for the Whispering Keys which can be used to unlock Silent Chests.