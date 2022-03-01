How to get and use Shabriri’s Woe in Elden Ring

One of the more vague Talismans in Elden Ring, Shabriri’s Woe is an excellent pick up if you plan on playing a tank character in co-op. This special Talisman’s description simply reads “constantly attracts enemies aggression,” which is confusing item effect in a game where every enemy tries to kill you on sight. Here is where you can acquire the Shabriri’s Woe Talisman and what exactly it does.

Shabriri’s Woe location and use

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to acquire Shabriri’s Woe. The first is to choose is as your starting keepsake, but without knowing what it actually does, players will likely pick up one of the other keepsakes. The second option is to acquire the item from the Frenzied Flame Village, located in the eastern part of Liurnia. This village is filled with soldiers and knights who have been affected by madness, caused by a nearby flame eyeball in the sky. The Talisman is located on a dead body in the town.

As for the purpose of Shabriri’s Woe, the item attracts enemy aggression when playing with other human players. This item is useful if you are regularly playing co-op with other players and want to be the group tank. The item does not stop enemies from targeting your spirit summons and only applies to co-op with other players. The item can also be sold for 500 Runes if you don’t think its effect will be useful for you.