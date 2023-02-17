Hogwarts Legacy is filled with all sorts of hidden secrets and details for you to find that are sprinkled all over the highlands. If you aren’t careful in your search, you can easily miss some of the smaller objects hidden around the castle. One such item that is difficult to locate is the Key of Admittance. Obtaining this key will grant you access to a hidden section of the castle that not many know exists. It will also get you an achievement. This guide will show you how to get and use the Key of Admittance in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find the Key of Admittance in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can hope to get your hands on the Key of Admittance, you will first need to progress through the game to the point where you unlock the Alohomora spell. After this, you will need to collect enough of the Demiguise Moons to have Gladwin Moon upgrade your Alohomora spell to level three. Once this is complete, make your way outside of the castle. Where you go outside doesn’t matter as long as you can use your broom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Get on your broom and fly up to the tallest tower around Hogwarts. Go around the tower until you see a small platform that you can land on like in the image above. Land here, and walk up the stairs to find a door with a level three lock. Open the door and go inside to find yourself in the Headmaster’s Study. The Key of Admittance is on the desk in the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use the Key of Admittance in Hogwarts Legacy

Now that you have the Key of Admittance, make your way to the Trophy Room Floo Flame fast travel point that is in the Grand Staircase section of the castle. Once there, locate the locked gate and use Alohomora to open it. Follow the stairs up to a hallway with a bunch of statues. To the left is the entrance to the Headmaster’s Office. Go to the right to find a strange-looking door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the Key of Admittance on the door to open it. This will allow you to access the room where the Book of Admittance is housed. Make sure to open the various chests in the room as well as obtain the Field Guide Page before leaving.