How to get aromatic jerky in Octopath Traveler 2

As you traverse the vast and varied landscapes of Octopath Traveler 2, you’ll encounter all foes, each with unique strengths and weaknesses. Defeating them isn’t just about gaining experience and leveling up — it’s also about collecting valuable drops that can aid you on your journey. In the world of Solistia, our dear Ochette has made it her mission to turn the hides of enemies into a tasty snack. Not all jerky is created equal, though. Aromatic Jerky is a snack you’ll need to complete Pom’s sidequest in Ochette’s Tera chapter. The man is starving and won’t budge until you feed him. Here’s how to get your hands on this snack.

Which beast drops aromatic Jerky in Octopath Traveler 2?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve made it this far into the story, you’ll likely already have Aromatic Jerky in your inventory. This meaty morsel comes from a beast called Buttermeep, which you have run into and beaten by now. Still, remember that the only party member who can get this snack from fallen beasts is Ochette. If you’ve left Ochette out of your main battle lineup, you may have missed prime opportunities to snag this savory snack from enemy drops. Bring her along on this Buttermeep hunting trip to get the Aromatic Jerky.

Buttermeeps spawn in random encounters throughout the Western and Southern Crackridge Wilds, whether day or night. These critters are a cinch to nab, as even a low-level Ochette can net a 100% capture rate after only a few feeble hits. However, just wrangle one of these critters, and you’ll swim in Aromatic Jerky in no time. If you’re itching to cross paths with this beast sooner, unequip the Scholar’s passive skill, Evasive Maneuvers, and run like the wind through the Crackridge Wilds to heighten your encounter rate.