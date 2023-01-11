Final Fantasy XIV’s housing system allows for Free Companies to do a lot of neat stuff together. Aside from the obvious aspect of having a space to congregate as a group, Free Company houses also allow people to work together to send out submersibles. These submersibles can level up and unlock new maps to explore. Each time they return from an expedition, they will bring the Free Company back a variety of goods used in crafting some of the rarest and most expensive items, usually in the form of unique housing skins. One of these materials is Basaltic Clay. Here is how to get Basaltic Clay in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Basaltic Clay in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to obtain Basaltic Clay, your Free Company will have to do a large amount of grinding to make sure that their submersible can undergo to the map that it is found on. There are two Subaquatic Deployment Sectors that can have Basaltic Clay as a reward.

Crow’s Drop – Discovered via Sirensong Sea 2 Sector – G Required Rank – 95 Difficulty – Two Stars Exp – 2,820,919

– Discovered via Sirensong Sea 2 The Beak – Discovered via Sirensong Sea 4 Sector – L Required Rank – 99 Difficulty – Three Stars Exp – 3, 981, 960

– Discovered via Sirensong Sea 4

Crow’s Drop has a chance to bring anywhere from five to eight Basaltic Clay while The Beak can bring back three Basaltic Clay.

What is Basaltic Clay used for in Final Fantasy XIV?

Basaltic Clay is a required material for the Gingerbread House Prototype Company Workshop Schematic. The schematic requires 10 Basaltic Clay and unlocks the following recipes for the Free Company:

Gingerbread Cottage Walls

Gingerbread House Walls

Gingerbread Mansion Walls

These items can be crafted via the Company Workshop and are used to change housing walls into a gingerbread house. They are worth quite a bit on the Market Board as well, providing a way for the Free Company to work together to make gil for the group.