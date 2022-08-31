How to get Base Chips in Tower of Fantasy

Like any gacha game, there’s no shortage of things to collect in Tower of Fantasy. There are tons of different types of resources, weapons, upgrade materials, and, of course, currencies. The method for obtaining many of these currencies is often far from straightforward. While some will just drop from defeating enemies or opening chests, others require some steps that might seem a little counterintuitive. This is the case for obtaining Base Chips, which you only get by spending a different currency. Let’s look at how to get some for yourself.

Related: The best Demon Slayer character presets in Tower of Fantasy

How to get Base Chips, and where to use them

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get Base Chips by spending Proofs of Purchase to pull Matrices from the Choice Matrices tab. You can find this in the Special Orders menu. Much like with Black Gold, you’ll get a single Base Chip for each Proof of Purchase you spend, regardless of the Matrix you pull in the process. You can think of it as a way to guarantee better rewards down the road since these pulls normally only guarantee an SSR pull once per every 40 pulls.

You can use the Base Chips you get to purchase Matrices from the Matrix shop, which can be found in the bottom left corner of the Choice Matrices page. These purchases tend to be pretty expensive, with the most valuable boxes costing 80 Base Chips. The benefit to purchasing Matrices this way, though, is that you can control which set they will belong to, making it easier to fill out the gaps in any sets you might have. Alternatively, you can also purchase Matrix Data Packs at the Matrix Shop, which are used to upgrade Matrices. Or, if you have a large surplus of Base Chips and don’t need to buy or upgrade Matrices, you can sell them for 1,500 Gold apiece.