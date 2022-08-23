How to get Proof of Purchases in Tower of Fantasy

You won’t only be pulling for Simulacra and Weapons in Tower of Fantasy. Another section of the Stanard and Rebirth of Clemency Banners is dedicated to Matrices. Matrices are equipable and upgradable augmentations to your Weapons and come in multiple rarities like every other currency and material in the game.

To get the best Matrices, you can either play Joint Operations and hope for drops or pull from the Choice Matrices or Reconstruction Matrix Banners. Choice Matrices uses Proof of Purchase items, one or ten at a time, with a guaranteed SSR Matrix after 40 pulls. Here’s how to get Proof of Purchase.

Proof of Purchase Sources

There are five sources of Proof of Purchase currency in Tower of Fantasy and three guaranteed ones:

Guaranteed: You can purchase them as part of a Limited Gift Pack for Tanium, the real-world money premium currency.

You can buy one for 150 Dark Crystals or as many as you like for as many Dark Crystals as you have in increments of 150.

Complete a Void Rift Challenge activity. You receive a new reward token consumed at the activity's end every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Not Guaranteed: Occasionally, Proof of Purchases will be available as part of the Clotho Supply Pod, where you can eventually get a pile of them for a discount or even for free.

Not Guaranteed: Whenever you open a chest or Supply Pod in the overworld, there is a chance a Claire Dream ball will pop out. Completing the challenge room available as part of the Dream sequence sometimes awards Proof of Purchases.

As with Gold Nuclei, we don’t recommend spending Dark Crystals to buy Proofs of Purchase, instead saving them for the limited-time Banner currencies. This is doubly true for pulling for Matrices as they become more available in activities like Joint Operations, taking the need to pull for them off the table entirely. You aren’t guaranteed SSR Matrices even at the highest Join Operation difficulties, but those activities are a free and engaging way of getting gear of all kinds. You just need a little patience and plenty of Vitality.