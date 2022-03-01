How to get Bewitching Branches in Elden Ring

Bewitching Branches are a special consumable item in Elden Ring that will temporary turn an enemy into a friend. This special item is very rare, but incredibly useful in areas where there are a ton of enemies to take on at once and you could really use a friend. Unfortunately, the rarity of this item makes it so you might not want to use them unless it is a real emergency. Here is exactly what Bewitching Branches do in Elden Ring and where you can find some.

Bewitching Branches location and uses

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the start of the game, players can choose a stack of five Bewitching Branches as their starting keepsake. While the item is certainly powerful and rare, it being a consumable might turn players off from picking it, instead favoring one of the other keepsakes, like the Golden Seed, which gives players an extra flask at the start of the game. Players can acquire more Bewitching Branches from the Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia. The merchant is located in the northern part of the map, on a cliffside under the Bellum Church. There you can purchase five Bewitching Branches for 1,600 Runes each.

the Bewitching Branch requires 14 FP to use and if you manage to pierce an enemy with it, they will temporarily become your ally. While bewitched, the enemy will attack other enemies for you, which is useful when you are significantly outnumbered. Bewitching Branches can also be crafted if you find Fevor’s Cookbook (3) using one Sacramental Bud and one Miquella’s Lily.