How to get Birdramon in Digimon Survive

Birdramon is one of the rarer Digimon you might be lucky enough to come across early on in Digimon Survive. As a Mobility Digimon, Birdramon is especially adept at quickly securing high ground and using its ranged Meteor Wing special attack to deal heavy fire damage. Watch out for monsters that deal water damage, though, as Birdramon is extremely weak to water.

How to befriend Birdramon

To befriend Birdramon, you need to negotiate with one during a battle. The earliest we were able to find one was in Chapter 4, in the Free Battle area near the Park, but there are some reports that you can also find them as early as Chapter 3 by using your phone to investigate shadows. Once you start a negotiation, Birdramon will ask you a series of questions, with your goal being to answer in a way that it can relate to. In this case, it seems like most of the best answers involve being supporting and sympathetic. If you’d rather take the guesswork out of the equation, though, the best answers to each possible question are as follows:

Question Best answer How do clouds in the sky look to you? Always transforming. I’d like to avoid a pointless battle, if possible… There’s no such thing. If your friend was off causing trouble, how would you deal with it? I’d protect my friend. Is wanting quiet time to yourself such a crime? You should go for it! Looking at innocent monsters really puts your heart at ease, doesn’t it? What a gentle soul! Sometimes you should act on emotion instead of logic, don’t you think? Be true to yourself. What would you do if someone told you an idea you believed in was incorrect? I’d be embarrassed.

After answering enough questions correctly, you’ll have the option to either receive items from Birdramon or attempt to befriend it. If you’re trying this in Chapter 3, your odds are likely to be slim, so keep in mind that they’ll get more favorable if you try again in a later Chapter.