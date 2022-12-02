How to get Buizel Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you aspire to be an expert in all things water-type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, then you should be searching for a collection of Buizel Fur. The resource is included in a number of TM recipes that can ultimately lead to a strong water attack being added to one of your monster’s movesets. You will need several of the item in order to make these, but the fur is fairly easy to come across in a large sector of the Paldea region. Here’s where to discover Buizel Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Buizel Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Although you cannot directly buy it from shops, Buizel Fur can be obtained by defeating Buizel in the wild. As shown below, the Pokémon spawns throughout the bottom half of Paldea, though you will likely have the best luck finding the creature near bodies of water. That said, we highly recommend hunting for Buizel near the river that circles the city of Mesagoza or at the ponds south of South Province (Area One). Additionally, the fur can be collected by finding and beating Floatzel, a Pokémon that mainly appears near Casseroya Lake and in the North Paldea Sea.

Primarily, Buizel Fur is used to craft water moves, such as Water Pulse (TM011) and Liquidation (TM110), but you will need three of the resource to do so. Once you’ve collected enough and the TMs’ other ingredients, you can head over to a Pokemon Center’s TM machine to make the moves. Both of these TMs can be then be given to a Buizel of your own or a range of other water-type Pokémon. If you happen to have a surplus of Buizel Fur, it can even be sold at Poké Marts for 40 League Points or 20 Poké Dollars.