In Warframe, you will need Common Avichaea Tags to rank up with the Entrati Syndicate. These tags will also earn you a variety of other unique bonuses and special gear. These tags will also help you make parts for Citrine and Deimos-related items and Necramech components. Earning these tags requires a bit of hunting work, but your efforts will be rewarded. This guide will explain how to get Common Avichaea Tags in Warframe.

Related: How to get Citrine in Warframe

Where to find Commin Avichaea Tags in Warframe

Before you can begin searching for Common Avichaea Tags, you must complete the Heart of Deimos quest first. Once you complete the quest, you need to visit “Son” in the Necralisk Hub and pick up essential items. The first piece of equipment you’ll need to purchase is a Tranq Rifle that costs 500 Standing. You must purchase an Avichaea Echo-Lure from the same shop for 1000 Standing. You must speak to Mother and complete bounties in the Cambion Drift open world to earn standing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must speak to Mother and complete bounties in the Cambion Drift open world to earn standing. Once you have both items, you must equip the Tranq Rifle and Avichaea Lure in your Gear wheel. Now you’re ready to hunt some alien birds.

How to capture a Common Avichaea in Warframe

Head out to the Cambion Drift, and equip the Tranq Rifle. Switch to the Avichaea Echo Lure. When you access the mini-map, you will see many blue diamond claw marks on the map. These symbols represent hunting sites for Avichaea to hunt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get to the hunting grounds, use the Echo Lure to signal the bird. When the Avichaea calls out to you, repeat the Avichaea’s call as shown on the screen. After doing so, we suggest you equip your Trang Rifle and start looking up. These birds will slowly float in from a great distance, and missing a shot will cause them to flee. When the bird gets close, hit it with a shot from the Tranq Rifle. If you’re successful, it will fall to the ground, and you can collect the specimen. Bring it to Son back at the Necralisk to add an Avichaea Tag to your collection.

You can then trade these tags for standing with this faction or spend them as a resource to level up the faction. Using a Warframe with invisibility, like Ash and Ivara, will make hunting and collecting these tags a much easier task.