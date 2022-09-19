Splatoon 3 brings lots of new options for players to get take part in, including a new twist on the classic Splatfests. As you take part in Splatfests, the game will reward you with Conch Shells. The game doesn’t do a great job of telling you what these do, so many players have been left wondering what to do with them. If you’re not sure what these new items do, here is everything you need to know about how to get Conch Shells in Splatoon 3 and what they’re used for.

How to earn and use Conch Shells in Splatoon 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Conch Shells are a valuable but time-limited resource to help you get some fresh new gear. When the next Splatfest is announced, an event stand will appear near where players spawn in Splatsville. It offers players the chance to choose their team to represent in the upcoming festival. You have to be part of a team to earn those valuable Conch Shells.

Once you’ve joined a team, you’ll earn Conch Shells each time your Catalog Level increases while taking part in online matches, excluding custom matches. For the moment, this is the only way to earn Conch Shells, so you’ll want to get stuck into those matches to get them. Remember that you get bonus experience for your first online victory each day to reward you for playing regularly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve got your Conch Shells, what do you do with them? You can visit the Shell-Out machine in the Online Lobby and spend your shells to get a random reward. You can also use your coins to gain a reward, but your Conch Shells will disappear when the current Splatoon 3 Splatfest ends. That means you’ll want to spend those while you can and only use your hard-earned coins when they’re all gone.