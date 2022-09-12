The Crab-N-Go Drink Tickets in Splatoon 3 are an excellent way to give you passive bonuses during a match. These provide you a specific bonus based on the item you purchase from the shop, and it’s a good way to help round out your build if you’re struggling against a particular aspect when fighting against other players. Obtaining these tickets is not easy. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Crab-N-Go Drink Tickets in Splatoon 3.

Where to find Crab-N-Go Drink Tickets in Splatoon 3

The Crab-N-Go drink vendor works similarly to the food ticket vendor. There are four ways you can obtain these tickets, and all have to do with playing Splatoon 3. They also require you to have a bit of luck for certain aspects.

One of the better ways you can earn them is by playing through the single-player Hero Mode campaign. There will be multiple stages you can complete in this mode, and they contain optional areas for you to explore. These will reward you with Drink Tickets and cleaning up the Fuzzy Ooze you encounter.

Alternatively, if you’ve already done this, the next stop you want to make is Salmon Run mode. It’s the PvE mode where you and a group of Splatoon players will fight off a horde of Salmonids, defeating the bosses in this mode and turning in their Gold Eggs. You receive a random reward at the end of a shift, and there’s a chance it could contain a Drink Ticket or a Food Ticket. The rewards are not guaranteed.

The final way to earn these tickets is by participating in the Shell-Out Machine game. You can find this next to the Crab-N-Go vendor in the multiplayer lobby. This offers a random reward for every roll you make, and you will want to use a good amount of Cash to pay for these rolls. We highly encourage you to make sure you grab these tickets and use them before participating in any multiplayer match. When you use these tickets, they last for 20 rounds.

All Crab-N-Go Drink items

Each drink item in the Crab-N-Go Drink vendor has the same bonus of giving you gear increased XP at the end of the match. What makes these unique choices stand out is their bonuses, increasing the chance that a gear receives a specific ability, which varies on the drink you order from this vendor. These are all the gear ability bonuses you can receive from the drinks you can purchase at this vendor.