How to get Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you make your way through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will discover many materials that you can use to craft amazing furniture for your home and the valley. Just one of the many crafting materials you can obtain is Crystals. This material stands out amongst the rest because there aren’t many items that you can craft with it. Nevertheless, it is a necessary crafting item for some quests. This guide covers how you can get Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are actually multiple crystal-like crafting materials in the game but only one of them is referred to as Crystals. This material may appear from time to time, granting you the occasional one to your inventory, but you won’t find a consistent method of obtaining them for a while.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There aren’t any character prerequisites needed to obtain Crystals. You simply need to unlock the correct biome. If you look at the collections menu, under the foraging option it will tell you that Crystals are found in the Forgotten Lands. This is probably the last biome that you will unlock since it requires a massive 15,000 Dreamlight to access it. The Forgotten Lands biome can be found connected to the Sunlit Plateau near where the large elephant skull is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the Forgotten Lands, you will see the occasional Crystal on the ground near the green flames. Picking these up will give you one Crystal each. If you want additional Crystals, you will want to get out your Pickaxe. Start mining the Rock Spots and they will drop one or two Crystals. Bring a resident with you that is assigned to the mining role and they will drop additional Crystals.