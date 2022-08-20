How to get Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

When venturing into the vast world of Tower of Fantasy, you’ll accumulate several resources over time. These resources have a variety of purposes and will generally aid your progress in the game. One of the resources you will use often is the Crystals which are vital to upgrading your equipment. Although more commonly available, many might know how to obtain it, especially if you are new to the game. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining the best ways to obtain Crystal in Tower of Fantasy.

Farming Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

You will be able to obtain Crystal from Crystal rocks or pillars scattered throughout the map. To be precise, there are 936 Crystal rocks/pillars in the game (as of now), so finding one shouldn’t be difficult. However, if you are looking for a specific location to farm Crystals, HT201 Shelter is an excellent place to start. If you are unaware, you simply need to destroy the Crystal rock/pillar in order to obtain the Crystals it contains.

Alternatively, you can also buy Crystals from the merchant in Banges. If you are unsure of the exact location of the merchant, select a Crystal from your inventory, and you will see an option “Can be purchased from the merchant.” Select the option, and a waypoint will appear that will guide you to the merchant’s location.

As mentioned before, Crystals will help you upgrade your weapons in the game. Each Crystal you use will provide 5 XP so expect to use a lot of Crystals throughout your journey. Regardless, just by sticking to storyline quests and exploring the map at an average pace, you should be able to gather a good amount of Crystals.