How to get Darkrai in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Starting today, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl players can get the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai. Darkrai is the dark-type, nightmare Pokémon who first appeared in the original Diamond and Pearl in a special distributor event. You can capture Darkrai already in Legends Arceus if you have a save file of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but you need to do something different to capture Darkrai in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Darkrai will only be available for a limited time, starting April 1, and will only last until April 30.

How to capture Darkrai in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pokémon Company is handing out a special item called the Member Card. You need to have an internet connection and access to the Mystery Gift option to acquire the Member Card. You also need to have beaten the Elite Four, become Champion, and received the National Dex. You will also need to have battled Cresselia on Fullmoon Island.

Select the Mystery Gift from the menu, and pick receive the Member Card gift via the internet option. You will be gifted with the Member Card. From there, head to Canalave City. Go to the building behind the Pokémon Center. The Member Card will open the door. Sleep in the bed inside, and you’ll wake up on Newmoon Island. Darkrai will be waiting for you deep on the island.

Darkrai is a pure Dark-type and is weak against fighting, bug, and fairy-type Pokémon. Darkrai is also fully immune to psychic attacks. Darkrai can be hurt with normal and fighting-type attacks since it isn’t a part ghost. Darkrai will only be at level 50, and you should Pokémon on a much higher level than that. To avoid fainting, False Swipe is an excellent move to deplete Darkrai’s health to just one HP. Bring status affecting moves as well, like Stun Spore or Sleep Powder. That will make capturing it easier.