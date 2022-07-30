How to get Deltamon in Digimon Survive

Deltamon is one of the earliest Champion level Digimon you’ll have the chance to recruit to your team, along with Fangmon, Maramon and Dokugumon. Deltamon is useful because of its strong attack value and an above average vertical movement score, making it good at securing high ground. The Triple Forces attack also has some good upside, giving a chance to fire multiple attacks at once over long range — a good synergy with the added critical chance from having the high ground.

Related: How to get Gazimon in Digimon Survive

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to befriend Deltamon

Like with any other wild Digimon, the way to befriend Deltamon is by negotiating with one during battle. The first place you’ll be able to do this is during Part 3 of the story, at the Free Battle area outside the school. Deltamon’s questions are on the aggressive side, even for a wild Digimon, and the best answers usually involve responding with a similar level of confidence. If you want to avoid the guesswork, the most effective answers to each question are as follows:

Question Best answer Ain’t you a frail-looking thing. You eating enough meat? You look strong. Arrrrgh! Grraaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way! Calm down already! Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best! Thanks for the lesson! I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right? You know your stuff! I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaaahahahahaaa! Scary! But I’ll win. This is my turf! Leave some food and get outta here! Hunt for yourself! Uurrgh… Waiting around makes me wanna go crazy! I know what you mean.

Once you successfully answer enough questions, you’ll have the option to either ask for items or befriend Deltamon. There’s a chance befriending them won’t work, but since this is a Free Battle area you’ll have the option to go back and try again as many times as you want.