How to get Gazimon in Digimon Survive

Gazimon is one of the earliest hostile Digimon you come across during Digimon Survive’s story, but it’s also one of the first you’ll have a chance to bring over to your side. These little scamps are a useful addition to your roster, being one of the first attack Digimon you’ll come across. They also have above average movement speed and a handy Electric Stun Blast attack. As an added bonus, they can eventually evolve into the fearsome Fangmon.

How to befriend Gazimon

To begin the process of befriending Gazimon, you’ll need to negotiate with one during battle. During the negotiation, the Gazimon will ask you a series of questions, and you will need to answer in a way that helps the monster relate to you. If you don’t want to go through any guesswork, the best answers to each question are as follows:

Question Best answer Boy, you’re a tough-lookin’ mug, aren’t ya?! I bet I’d lose if we threw down… We’d probably tie. Don’t you think every day’s just sooo boring? Let’s go do something! Go on… Try guessing what I think of ya! That I’m easygoing? Hey, what kinda food do ya like? Love me some meat! I don’t feel so good… Someone, help… Pfft, ha ha ha, just kidding! Did I getcha?! I’m glad you’re okay. I don’t care if you smile, or laugh, or whatever! I ain’t gonna trust no human! What can I do, then? Next! Whaddaya think’d be a good prank? A pit trap?

Although the questions Gazimon will ask each time you negotiate will be different, the correct answers will always stay the same. Once you’ve answered correctly enough times, you’ll have the choice to either ask for items or befriend Gazimon. In this case, you’ll have to take your chances and ask to befriend them, though it won’t work every time.