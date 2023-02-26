How to get Dragon Breath in Blox Fruits

In Blox Fruits, Dragon Breath is one of the most popular fighting styles due to its high damage output and versatility. But how exactly can you obtain this powerful style, and is it worth investing in? In this guide, we’ll teach you how to get Dragon Breath and weigh its pros and cons in battle.

How to obtain Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath is one of the easiest fighting styles to get in Blox Fruits. All you need is 1,500 fragments, which you can earn by completing raids or other activities. Once you have the required number of fragments, go to the second sea and find the factory behind the Colosseum in the Kingdom of Rose. From there, head towards the big wall in the middle, and in one of the windows, you will find Sabi standing.

Talk to him, and a pop-up will appear to purchase the Dragon Breath fighting style for 1,500 fragments. Once you purchase it, it will automatically be equipped and will be in use. It’s worth noting that once you purchase the fighting style, you don’t need to purchase it again if you switch to other fighting styles. To switch back to Dragon Breath, just talk to Sabi again in the second sea or at the Castle in the third sea.

Should you get Dragon Breath in Blox Fruits?

Whether or not to get Dragon Breath in Blox Fruits depends on your playstyle and preferences. If you enjoy close-ranged combat and want a style with good damage and range, Dragon Breath may be a good choice. Its low price and ability to hit multiple enemies also make it a viable option for grinding.

However, it does have its drawbacks, such as being slow and easily countered, making it less effective against ranged weapons. Additionally, high mastery requirements may make it difficult for lower-level players to use it effectively. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide if Dragon Breath fits your needs and style of play in Blox Fruits.