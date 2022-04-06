How to get Dry’L’s Fury in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dry’L’s Fury is one of the legendary sniper rifles you can find in the Wonderlands. This weapon stands out amongst others not for its stats, but for its impressive secondary fire mode. The secondary fire mode of this weapon shoots out an electric ball that moves rather slowly. You can shoot this ball up to five times to make it explode and connect tethers to nearby enemies. This secondary fire mode makes the weapon great for dealing with large groups of enemies. Here is how you can get Dry’L’s Fury in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon, you will need to progress far enough in the story to reach the Drowned Abyss. This is the area you will go to after completing the Wargtooth Shallows. You won’t be able to access this area right away and will need to complete the Lens of the Deceiver quest so you can cross the invisible bridge into the Drowned Abyss.

Complete the campaign mission in the Drowned Abyss and it will end with you fighting Dry’L. This boss can be found by traveling to the Dry’L’s Gallery fast travel point and progressing forward to the Godswell. Follow the path in the Godswell and it will lead you to the boss. Dry’L is rather difficult to defeat and has a bunch of health bars. Make sure to bring weapons that deal both fire and lightning damage to help you defeat this boss. As always, if you plan on farming this boss, we recommend you increase your Loot Luck stat first. This can be done by finding the Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that gives bonuses to your Loot Luck.