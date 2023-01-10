There are a handful of resources you will need to find in Final Fantasy XIV while completing various pieces of content in the game. One of these more difficult resource items is the Euphrosyne Coins, and you can only receive them by completing some of the more difficult content in the game and working through a specific alliance raid dungeon. You and a large part will be working together to combat various bosses. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Euphrosyne Coins in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Euphrosyne Coins in Final Fantasy XIV

The only way to receive Euphrosyne Coins is by participating in the Euphrosyne alliance raid dungeon. This is a special alliance raid you can unlock by completing various Chronicles of a New Era – Myths of the Realm questline following your completion of the Endwalker expansion. Before you can begin working on these quests, you are required to complete the entirety of the Endwalker expansion.

After you’ve worked your way through the Myths of the Realm quests and completed Algaia at least once, you’ll eventually unlock the Euphrosyne alliance raid dungeon. This should happen relatively fast when you accept the next quest in this storyline, Return to the Phantom Realm. Similar to the armor for this dungeon, you and your party members will receive it as a reward for completing this content. You can only receive it once per week after the alliance raid, and you can receive another coin when the weekly reset arrives.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, this requirement won’t be here forever. Eventually, you can start earning the coins at the end of the alliance raid several months following its initial release.