How to unlock alliance raid dungeon Euphrosyne in Final Fantasy XIV

The second alliance raid dungeon has become attainable in Final Fantasy XIV, a follow-up to the Aglaia alliance raid, Euphrosyne. This alliance raid becomes available alongside the 6.3 patch update, and you’ll need to work through the various Chronicles of a New Era quests to access it. Here’s what you need to know to unlock the alliance raid dungeon Euphrosyne in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get the Euphrosyne alliance raid in Final Fantasy XIV

Before trying to unlock the Euphrosyne alliance raid, ensure you’ve unlocked and completed the previous alliance raid in this sequence, Aglaia. You can do this by continuing through the Chronicles of a New Era quests by completing the Endwalker expansion, another requirement for both of these massive dungeons.

Once you’ve done that, you need to make your way to Mor Dhona and speak with a character known as Deryk. You can fast travel to Mor Dhona by visiting the Revenant’s Toll fast travel point. You should be able to find them by heading to the coordinates (X:23.9, Y:9.1). They will have a quest to give you called Return to the Phantom Realm.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to the previous dungeon, there will be a handful of simple quests for you to complete before you arrive at the dungeon. When this happens, you can repeat the dungeon content as much as you like, but when it first becomes available, you can receive a limited number of armor pieces from completing the various bosses each week. This timer will restart following the next weekly reset. However, eventually, the requirement will go away following its initial launch, and you can earn armor pieces whenever you go through this content.