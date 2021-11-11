How to get every girlfriend in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition
Here’s what the ladies like.
Do you want a girlfriend in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: Definitive Edition? Or do you want six girlfriends? Whether your version of CJ is a one-woman man, or the flyest playa in the whole of San Andreas, here’s a girl-by-girl guide to getting (at least) one girlfriend in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition.
Denise Robinson
- Start dating Denise by completing the Burning Desire mission
- Denise is at her house in Ganton between 16:00 and 06:00
- Take Denise on food dates to Cluckin’ Bell, Well Stacked Pizza or Ten Green Bottles
- Take Denise on dancing dates to Alhambra in Idlewood, Los Santos
- Take Denise on driving dates around Ganton and Idlewood, and drive at any speed you like
- Alternatively, take Denise on a drive-by date, because shooting rival gangs in Los Santos makes her happy
- At 40% progress, Denise will invite you in for coffee
- At 50% progress, Denise will give you the keys to her Hustler
- At 100% progress, Denise will give you the Pimp Suit
Helena Wankstein
- Start dating Helena by completing the The Green Sabre mission, achieving 15-20% muscle, reducing fat to less than 5%, and achieving high sex appeal
- Helena is at her farm in Flint Range, Flint County between 08:00 and 12:00, and between 14:00 and 02:00
- Take Helena on food dates to restaurants (World Of Coq is the closest to her place)
- Take Helena on dancing dates to Alhambra in Idlewood, Los Santos or Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro, and score at least 4,000 points to impress her
- Take Helena on driving dates around rural areas close to her farm, and drive quite slowly
- At 70% progress, Helena will invite you in for coffee
- At 50% progress, Helena will give you the keys to her Bandito
- At 100% progress, Helena will give you the Rural Clothes
Michelle Cannes
- Start dating Michelle by meeting her at the the driving school in Doherty, San Fierro, with at least 50% fat and high sex appeal (although the fat doesn’t matter if you have over 90% sex appeal, or have collected all oysters)
- Michelle is at Michelle’s Auto Repair in Downtown San Fierro between 00:00 and 12:00
- Take Michelle on food dates to bars (Misty’s is the closest to her place)
- Take Michelle on dancing dates to Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro
- Take Michelle on driving dates around Doherty and Garcia, and drive fast (if she wants to drive, don’t exit the car)
- At 40% progress (or 50 oysters), Michelle will invite you in for coffee (unless the date fails)
- At 50% progress, Michelle will give you the keys to her Monster
- At 100% progress, Michelle will give you the Racing Suit
Katie Zhan
- Start dating Katie by meeting her in the north east corner of the Avispa Country Club, San Fierro, with high muscle and high sex appeal
- Katie is at her home in Juniper Hollow, San Fierro between 12:00 and 00:00
- Take Katie on food dates to diners (the Paradiso Diner is the closest to her place)
- Take Katie on dancing dates to Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro
- Take Katie on driving dates along the coast and around Chinatown, and drive at moderate speed
- At 52% progress, Katie will invite you in for coffee
- At 50% progress, Katie will give you the keys to her Romero
- At 100% progress, Katie will give you the Medic Uniform
Millie Perkins
- Start dating Millie by completing the Key To Her Heart mission
- Millie is at her home in Prickle Pine, Las Venturas between 12:00 and 22:00
- Take Millie on food dates to restaurants and bars
- Take Millie on dancing dates to the unnamed club east of The Camel’s Toe casino
- Take Millie on driving dates around her own neighborhood, and drive at moderate speed
- Millie likes it when you show up for a date wearing the gimp suit
- At 35% progress, Millie will give you her key card (for the Key to Her Heart mission)
- At 40% progress, Millie will invite you in for coffee
- At 50% progress, Millie will give you the keys to her Club
Barbara Schternvart
- Start dating Barbara by meeting her at the the Sherriff’s Station in El Quebrados, Tierra Robada, with at least 50% fat and high sex appeal (although the fat doesn’t matter if you have over 100% sex appeal, or have collected all oysters)
- Barbara is at the the Sheriff’s Station in El Quebrados between 10:00 and 06:00 or between 14:00 and 20:00
- Take Barbara on food dates to diners (Jays Diner is the closest to her place)
- Take Barbara on dancing dates to the unnamed club east of The Camel’s Toe casino
- Take Barbara on driving dates around her own neighborhood, and drive at moderate speed
- At 60% progress (or at 50 oysters), Barbara will invite you in for coffee
- At 50% progress, Barbara will give you the keys to her Ranger
- At 100% progress, Katie will give you a police uniform