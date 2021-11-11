How to get every girlfriend in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Do you want a girlfriend in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: Definitive Edition? Or do you want six girlfriends? Whether your version of CJ is a one-woman man, or the flyest playa in the whole of San Andreas, here’s a girl-by-girl guide to getting (at least) one girlfriend in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition.

Denise Robinson

Start dating Denise by completing the Burning Desire mission

Denise is at her house in Ganton between 16:00 and 06:00

Take Denise on food dates to Cluckin’ Bell, Well Stacked Pizza or Ten Green Bottles

Take Denise on dancing dates to Alhambra in Idlewood, Los Santos

Take Denise on driving dates around Ganton and Idlewood, and drive at any speed you like

Alternatively, take Denise on a drive-by date, because shooting rival gangs in Los Santos makes her happy

At 40% progress, Denise will invite you in for coffee

At 50% progress, Denise will give you the keys to her Hustler

At 100% progress, Denise will give you the Pimp Suit

Helena Wankstein

Start dating Helena by completing the The Green Sabre mission, achieving 15-20% muscle, reducing fat to less than 5%, and achieving high sex appeal

Helena is at her farm in Flint Range, Flint County between 08:00 and 12:00, and between 14:00 and 02:00

Take Helena on food dates to restaurants (World Of Coq is the closest to her place)

Take Helena on dancing dates to Alhambra in Idlewood, Los Santos or Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro, and score at least 4,000 points to impress her

Take Helena on driving dates around rural areas close to her farm, and drive quite slowly

At 70% progress, Helena will invite you in for coffee

At 50% progress, Helena will give you the keys to her Bandito

At 100% progress, Helena will give you the Rural Clothes

Michelle Cannes

Start dating Michelle by meeting her at the the driving school in Doherty, San Fierro, with at least 50% fat and high sex appeal (although the fat doesn’t matter if you have over 90% sex appeal, or have collected all oysters)

Michelle is at Michelle’s Auto Repair in Downtown San Fierro between 00:00 and 12:00

Take Michelle on food dates to bars (Misty’s is the closest to her place)

Take Michelle on dancing dates to Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro

Take Michelle on driving dates around Doherty and Garcia, and drive fast (if she wants to drive, don’t exit the car)

At 40% progress (or 50 oysters), Michelle will invite you in for coffee (unless the date fails)

At 50% progress, Michelle will give you the keys to her Monster

At 100% progress, Michelle will give you the Racing Suit

Katie Zhan

Start dating Katie by meeting her in the north east corner of the Avispa Country Club, San Fierro, with high muscle and high sex appeal

Katie is at her home in Juniper Hollow, San Fierro between 12:00 and 00:00

Take Katie on food dates to diners (the Paradiso Diner is the closest to her place)

Take Katie on dancing dates to Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro

Take Katie on driving dates along the coast and around Chinatown, and drive at moderate speed

At 52% progress, Katie will invite you in for coffee

At 50% progress, Katie will give you the keys to her Romero

At 100% progress, Katie will give you the Medic Uniform

Millie Perkins

Start dating Millie by completing the Key To Her Heart mission

Millie is at her home in Prickle Pine, Las Venturas between 12:00 and 22:00

Take Millie on food dates to restaurants and bars

Take Millie on dancing dates to the unnamed club east of The Camel’s Toe casino

Take Millie on driving dates around her own neighborhood, and drive at moderate speed

Millie likes it when you show up for a date wearing the gimp suit

At 35% progress, Millie will give you her key card (for the Key to Her Heart mission)

At 40% progress, Millie will invite you in for coffee

At 50% progress, Millie will give you the keys to her Club

Barbara Schternvart