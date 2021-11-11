How to get every girlfriend in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Do you want a girlfriend in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: Definitive Edition? Or do you want six girlfriends? Whether your version of CJ is a one-woman man, or the flyest playa in the whole of San Andreas, here’s a girl-by-girl guide to getting (at least) one girlfriend in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition.

Denise Robinson

  • Start dating Denise by completing the Burning Desire mission
  • Denise is at her house in Ganton between 16:00 and 06:00
  • Take Denise on food dates to Cluckin’ Bell, Well Stacked Pizza or Ten Green Bottles
  • Take Denise on dancing dates to Alhambra in Idlewood, Los Santos
  • Take Denise on driving dates around Ganton and Idlewood, and drive at any speed you like
  • Alternatively, take Denise on a drive-by date, because shooting rival gangs in Los Santos makes her happy
  • At 40% progress, Denise will invite you in for coffee
  • At 50% progress, Denise will give you the keys to her Hustler
  • At 100% progress, Denise will give you the Pimp Suit

Helena Wankstein

  • Start dating Helena by completing the The Green Sabre mission, achieving 15-20% muscle, reducing fat to less than 5%, and achieving high sex appeal
  • Helena is at her farm in Flint Range, Flint County between 08:00 and 12:00, and between 14:00 and 02:00
  • Take Helena on food dates to restaurants (World Of Coq is the closest to her place)
  • Take Helena on dancing dates to Alhambra in Idlewood, Los Santos or Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro, and score at least 4,000 points to impress her
  • Take Helena on driving dates around rural areas close to her farm, and drive quite slowly
  • At 70% progress, Helena will invite you in for coffee
  • At 50% progress, Helena will give you the keys to her Bandito
  • At 100% progress, Helena will give you the Rural Clothes

Michelle Cannes

  • Start dating Michelle by meeting her at the the driving school in Doherty, San Fierro, with at least 50% fat and high sex appeal (although the fat doesn’t matter if you have over 90% sex appeal, or have collected all oysters)
  • Michelle is at Michelle’s Auto Repair in Downtown San Fierro between 00:00 and 12:00
  • Take Michelle on food dates to bars (Misty’s is the closest to her place)
  • Take Michelle on dancing dates to Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro
  • Take Michelle on driving dates around Doherty and Garcia, and drive fast (if she wants to drive, don’t exit the car)
  • At 40% progress (or 50 oysters), Michelle will invite you in for coffee (unless the date fails)
  • At 50% progress, Michelle will give you the keys to her Monster
  • At 100% progress, Michelle will give you the Racing Suit

Katie Zhan

  • Start dating Katie by meeting her in the north east corner of the Avispa Country Club, San Fierro, with high muscle and high sex appeal
  • Katie is at her home in Juniper Hollow, San Fierro between 12:00 and 00:00
  • Take Katie on food dates to diners (the Paradiso Diner is the closest to her place)
  • Take Katie on dancing dates to Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro
  • Take Katie on driving dates along the coast and around Chinatown, and drive at moderate speed
  • At 52% progress, Katie will invite you in for coffee
  • At 50% progress, Katie will give you the keys to her Romero
  • At 100% progress, Katie will give you the Medic Uniform

Millie Perkins

  • Start dating Millie by completing the Key To Her Heart mission
  • Millie is at her home in Prickle Pine, Las Venturas between 12:00 and 22:00
  • Take Millie on food dates to restaurants and bars
  • Take Millie on dancing dates to the unnamed club east of The Camel’s Toe casino
  • Take Millie on driving dates around her own neighborhood, and drive at moderate speed
  • Millie likes it when you show up for a date wearing the gimp suit
  • At 35% progress, Millie will give you her key card (for the Key to Her Heart mission)
  • At 40% progress, Millie will invite you in for coffee
  • At 50% progress, Millie will give you the keys to her Club

Barbara Schternvart

  • Start dating Barbara by meeting her at the the Sherriff’s Station in El Quebrados, Tierra Robada, with at least 50% fat and high sex appeal (although the fat doesn’t matter if you have over 100% sex appeal, or have collected all oysters)
  • Barbara is at the the Sheriff’s Station in El Quebrados between 10:00 and 06:00 or between 14:00 and 20:00
  • Take Barbara on food dates to diners (Jays Diner is the closest to her place)
  • Take Barbara on dancing dates to the unnamed club east of The Camel’s Toe casino
  • Take Barbara on driving dates around her own neighborhood, and drive at moderate speed
  • At 60% progress (or at 50 oysters), Barbara will invite you in for coffee
  • At 50% progress, Barbara will give you the keys to her Ranger
  • At 100% progress, Katie will give you a police uniform

