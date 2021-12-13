How to get Fortnite rewards in Rocket League: Sideswipe Llama-Rama

Fresh on the heels of the release of mobile spinoff Rocket League: Sideswipe, the game now has a new limited-time crossover with fellow Epic Games title Fortnite. It’s the return of the Llama-Rama, only this time it’s on mobile. Even though the previous two Llama-Ramas were collaborations with the original Rocket League game, the process of winning your rewards remains mostly the same.

There are a few challenges to complete in Rocket League: Sideswipe, and finishing each one will net players rewards in both Fortnite and Sideswipe. All the challenges and rewards for the Llama-Rama are listed below.

Play five online matches in any playlist Fortnite: Banner featuring Chapter 2 Season 6’s Cluck Sideswipe: Top Llama topper

Play 10 online matches Fortnite: Octane Cruiser back bling Sideswipe: Umbrella Royale wheels

Score 30 goals in online matches Fortnite: Rocket League GG spray Sideswipe: “Extra Ordinary” player title

Win 10 online matches in any playlist Fortnite: Renegade Blaze contrail Sideswipe: Llama wheels

Earn MVP in three online matches Fortnite: Octane Whomper pickaxe Sideswipe: Loot Llama Octane decal



The Rocket League: Sideswipe Llama-Rama begins December 13 at 1 PM ET and ends December 27 at 1 PM ET.