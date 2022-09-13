How to get Gold Ingot in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with various materials that you will eventually use to craft items for your home or the valley. You will also be required, on occasion, to use these materials to craft quest items. One of the less thought of materials you will eventually need is Gold Ingots. These gold bars are required for a fair number of quests when you progress far enough in the game. Be sure to hang onto them in case the need arises. Here is how you can get Gold Ingot in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Gold Nuggets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gold Ingot doesn’t just make itself. Before you can get your hands on any bars of gold, you will first need to discover the location of Gold Nuggets. Gold Nuggets aren’t found in any of the early locations in the game. You can only find them in three of the biomes; the Sunlit Plateau, Forgotten Lands, and Frozen Heights.

Screenshot by Gamepur

None of the biomes listed above are cheap to enter. Like all of the other biomes, they are blocked by Night Thorns and require Dreamlight to access. The cheapest of these areas to unlock is the Sunlit Plateau which costs 7,000 Dreamlight. The Forgotten Lands lie just beyond the plateau and will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock. The Frozen Heights, on the other hand, is just beyond the Forest of Valor and will cost you 10,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Once you gain access to any of these areas, you will be able to get Gold Nuggets.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to Iron Ore, Gold Nuggets are found by breaking open Rock Spots along the rock walls of the different biomes. You can tell where a Rock Spot is thanks to its black coloring. Earlier areas like the Sunlit Plateau will only get you one or two Gold Nuggets from one Rock Spot. It is far easier to collect Gold Nuggets from the Forgotten Lands since that is where they are most plentiful. It takes five Gold Nuggets and one Coal Ore to create one Gold Ingot. Be sure to bring a resident assigned to the mining role when mining for Gold Nuggets. This will get you more of them as you break open Rock Spots.