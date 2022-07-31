Gotsumon is one of the first Digimon you’ll battle in Digimon Survive. It’s also likely the first Digimon you’ll try to recruit for your team, but those early negotiations won’t always go as planned. This guide explains how to get Gotsumon in Digimon Survive, so you can add this stony enemy to your list of allies.

How do you get Gotsumon?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to get Gotsumon is by recruiting it from a battle. As with all Digimon outside of the main party, you’ve got to face Gotsumon in a free battle and choose the option to Talk to it instead of fighting it. This opens a dialogue between you and the Digimon, and you’ll need to answer three questions correctly to have the best chance of getting it to join your party. The questions and the best answers for Gotsumon are as follows.

Question Best answer Boy, you’re a tough lookin’ mug, aren’t ya? I bet I’d lose if we threw down… I’d definitely lose. I don’t feel so good… Someone, help… …Pfft, ha ha ha, just kidding! Did I getcha?! Whoa, you scared me! I don’t care if you smile, or laugh, or whatever! I ain’t gonna trust no human! I’ll earn your trust! Go on… Try guessing what I think of ya! That I’m cool? Hey, what kinda food do ya like? Love me some meat! Next! Whaddaya think’d be a good prank? A pit trap? Don’t you think every day’s just sooo boring? Makes me wanna yawn.

After three correct answers, you’ll get the option to ask Gotsumon to join your party or give you an item. Choose the option to recruit the Digimon if you haven’t already acquired one. If you have, ask it for an item, and you’ll get a free one for very little effort. You also won’t need to then fight Gotsumon.

Where to find Gotsumon

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Gotsumon in any free battle zone throughout Digimon Survive. This is the most common Digimon to find in a battle. The second most common is Betamon, so you’d better get used to seeing a lot of these two. Gotsumon isn’t that tough to fight, and once you’ve acquired one, there’s very little reason to pick up another unless you’re trying to get as every Digimon evolution in the game.