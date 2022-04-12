How to get Hawkins’ Wrath in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Do you want to complete the wyvern theme of the Clawbringer? Well, the Hawkins’ Wrath legendary shotgun might just be for you. This Torgue weapon fires out wyverns that either explode on impact or stick to your target. If you choose the sticky mode for this weapon, the wyverns will explode when you reload the gun and fly around the target before divebombing them for extra damage. Here is how you can get Hawkins’ Wrath in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This legendary shotgun is hard to find since it is not a world drop weapon. That means it can only drop in a specific place. That place is the Chaos Chamber. To reach the Chaos Chamber, you will need to complete the Wonderlands campaign. After you beat the campaign, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle in Brighthoof. Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific area where this weapon can drop in the Chaos Chamber. Because of this, you will want to instead farm the rabbit statues at the end of your runs.

Each time you complete the Chaos Chamber, you will be brought into a room with a bunch of rabbit statues. These statues drop the item type that is specified by the symbol above their head. To farm these statues, you will want to increase your Chaos Level and raise your Loot Luck. To raise your Loot Luck, you can find the Lucky Dice around the world and complete the Shrine of Aaron G. To raise your Chaos Level, you will need to complete Chaos Trials in the chamber.

Once you are comfortable with your Chaos Level and Loot Luck, you will want to complete the extended runs in the Chaos Chamber. These runs will get you more crystals to spend on the rabbit statues at the end. To increase the number of crystals you get, choose crystal chests portals after each encounter, collect curses from the Dragon Lord, and complete side objectives. Keep farming the shotgun rabbit statue at the end until you receive this weapon.