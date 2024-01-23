Recommended Videos

Resources are some of the most critical items in Palworld, as they serve as the main driving force for many of your crafting projects. High Quality Pal Oil is an odd resource, and there are only a handful of ways to acquire it while you’re exploring the game.

There are multiple projects that require High Quality Pal Oil. As you might have guessed, it does drop off certain Pals, but not all of them. You will need to track these down as you explore the region, and it can be time-consuming if you’re looking for a reliable way to farm them. Here’s what you need to know about how to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld.

Related: How To Find & Catch Jormuntide & Ignis Jormuntide in Palworld

Where to Find High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

One of the best ways to find High Quality Pal Oil is by defeating or capturing the Relaxaurus in Palworld. You can find these close to the standard beginning location in your world, and these typically roam around at levels 17 and 18, making them ideal targets when you start to need High Quality Pal Oil.

Related: How to Find and Beat a Warsect in Palworld

However, they are not the only Pals that have a chance to drop this highly sought-after resource. These are all the Pals that have a chance to drop High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld.

Digitose

Dumud

Elpidran

Flamebelle

Grintale

Mamorest

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Woolipop

Again, my favorite to try finding is the Relaxaurus. Dumud is another good one that appears in the desert, to the northeast of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant, and you can catch a Quivern at this location, although it is labeled as a boss in Palworld and you want to bring the best Pal Spheres to try adding it to your roster.

While hunting down Relaxaurus to catch or defeat, the Woolipop are another good source of High Quality Pal Oil that also appear in the same area as Relaxaurus. Woolipop also has a chance to drop Cotton Candy, which is never bad if you plan to cook back at your Palworld camp.

Other notable mentions include Digitose, who appears close to Dumud, Flamebelles, and Mamorest. I find that Mamorest is good, even if they appear close to the starting area, but they are a more difficult challenge to defeat, making them far too difficult if you need to reliably farm High Quality Pal Oil.

After you have enough, bring your High Quality Pal Oil back to your base, and you can begin crafting a critical item: Muskets. It’s one of the first guns you can make in Palworld, or you can use it to make Polymer.