At some point in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to get your hands on a lot of Star Coins. Whether you need to purchase new clothing, get your hands on some more materials, or even build a resident’s home, Star Coins will always be needed. Luckily, there are a lot of ways to get your hands on money in the game with one of them requiring a lot of Soufflés. This guide will show you how to get infinite money using Soufflés in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make money using Soufflés in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been plagued with glitches since it was released with some of these glitches allowing you to rake in thousands if not millions of Star Coins. The Soufflé method of making money surprisingly isn’t a glitch, but more like an oversight. Similar to making money with Pumpkins, you can make a ton of money by simply selling Soufflés to Goofy at one of his stalls.

Before you can start making money, you need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. This can be done early on in the game by entering the Ratatouille Realm in Dream Castle. Complete a few of Remy’s quests and the restaurant will be unlocked. Once you have access to the restaurant, purchase the following items from the pantry:

Cheese

Milk

Eggs

Butter

The ingredients listed above are all the ones you will need to make a Soufflé. The total cost of these ingredients is 820 Star Coins. Each Soufflé that you make can be sold to Goofy for 1,230 Star Coins. This means that you will get a profit of 410 Star Coins for each Soufflé that you make and sell. Purchase a large number of ingredients and use the cookbook to quickly make Soufflés. Afterward, sell them all to Goofy for a profit. This can be done much more quickly than farming ingredients.