Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with various recipes for you to learn and meals for you to craft. The meals that you cook can be used to replenish your energy, be given to residents to increase their friendship levels, and can even be sold if you are looking to get some extra Star Coins. One of the many recipes you can make is Coffee; a great beverage for when you need some extra energy to keep you going. This guide will show you how to make Coffee in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Coffee Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars. This is to show how many ingredients are required to complete the recipe. Coffee is one of the many recipes that was added with the Missions in Uncharted Space update. Much like Crudites, Coffee is a one-star dish that only requires one ingredient to make. Unfortunately, you may spend a long time searching for the required ingredient since it takes a while to obtain it.

Coffee is one of the easiest recipes in the game. The only ingredient required to make it is Coffee Beans. Once you get your hands on just one bag of Coffee Beans, throw them in the pot at any cooking station and you will make a fresh cup of Coffee, ready to be enjoyed. The only issue is that Coffee Beans aren’t available right away. To get them, you will need to track down Stitch, which takes days to accomplish.

Once you have unlocked Stitch, you can start completing his quest line. After completing a couple of quests, you will receive one called Very Sleep Stitch. During this quest, you will plant seeds that will grow into Coffee Bean bushes that appear around the Glade of Trust. Once you have the Coffee Beans, you will be required to make some Coffee for Stitch to help keep him awake. Doing this will also give you the Coffee recipe.