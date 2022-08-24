How to get Island Limestone on Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

The Island Limestone you can find on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV is one of the core resources you will be hunting down for many of your projects. You can find it in multiple places on your island, and bringing it back to your cabin will be a critical way to expand your projects, along with completing multiple projects you need to do to increase your Sanctuary Rank. This guide covers how to get Island Limestone on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV.

Island Limestone locations on Island Sanctuary

Island Limestone can be found in multiple locations. There’s a good chance you can find it fairly early in your Island Sanctuary exploration, but you’ll want to optimize your time on your private island, and make sure you have enough of the resource for any project you need to complete. The best way to find Limestone is by heading directly up through the middle of the island, and over by the western section.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best locations to find Limestone include the Northward Stream, to the east of Gentle Slope, and the rocky area overlooking Pirate Bay. You will want to run around these locations, interacting with any of the crystal icons you see on your minimap, and collect the Limestone. You may have to wait a littel bit after exploring these locations for the resources to respawn. This procress typically takes a couple of minutes, but you shouldn’t have to wait too longer.

While you’re at these locations, make sure to grab any nearby resources, such as Island Vines, Copper Ore, or even logs from the nearby trees.