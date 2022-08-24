Island Copper Ore will be a primary ingredient for you to get in Final Fantasy XIV on your Island Sanctuary. You will need to construct multiple projects, which will become a staple for you to use while you make your Island dreams a reality. How you go about this will require you to explore your private Island and gather enough supplies to get everything you need. This guide covers how to get Island Copper Ore on Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV.

Island Copper Ore locations on Island Sanctuary

There are only a handful of locations you can find Island Copper Ore on your Island Sanctuary. The best location we’ve had a good amount of luck finding it is on the southeast part of the Island, at Peak Point. You might also encounter some Blue Back creatures wandering around here, which is never a bad idea to bring back to your pasture. You will want to explore these areas, find more nodes at the location, and search through the rocks for Copper Ore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the Copper Ore node, you can interact with it while in your Gather mode, and you will promptly collect it. The node should be fairly straightforward, as it will have small chunks of Copper Ore sticking out of the rocks. You will want to ensure you have at least an Islekeep’s Stone Hammer on your character to interact and collect these resources.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some players have also reported they were able to find and collect Copper ore from the east side of Gentle Slope, close to the river. This area is at the center of your Island. You may want to bounce between this location and Peak Point to find enough to progress through your crafting projects.