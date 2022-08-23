Islander’s Cowries are one of the two currencies you can earn in Final Fantasy XIV while visiting your Island Sanctuary. You will want to make a trip to this location often if you’re planning to expand your operations here, and it’s critical that you spend time making it a larger home, which you can do by working alongside felicitous furball and completing visions. Eventually, Islander’s Cowries will be available for you to earn. This guide covers how to get Islander’s Cowries in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get Islander’s Cowries in Final Fantasy XIV

Islander’s Cowries will be one of the easier currencies to acquire while at your Island Sanctuary. They will be available when you reach rank two and complete your cabin on your Island. Inside the cabin, you will find two vendors you can access. The first, on the left, will be an Enterprising Exporter. You will want to speak with them regarding any of the resources you’ve acquired while on the Island, such as any crops you’ve collected or resources you’ve harvested from the many nodes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak with the Enterprising Exporter, and they will offer to purchase any of these resources. Almost everything should be available on their list, and they will gift your Islander’s Cowries for these items. You don’t want to give the Enterprising Exporter too many of the resources you harvest unless they take up space in your Island’s inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have enough Islander’s Cowries, speak to the Horrendous Hoarder vendor to the right of the Enterprising Exporter, and you can choose to turn in some of your Islander Cowries. Here, you can purchase glamour dispellers, glamour prisms, Gatherer’s Materia, Craftsman’s Materia, and other items. Admittedly, the Horrendous Hoarder does not have an extensive inventory for the Islander’s Cowries, but they have several items if you have Seafarer’s Cowries for sale.