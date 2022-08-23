Seafarer’s Cowries are a unique currency in Final Fantasy XIV. You can earn this by completing specific tasks, but like many things in Final Fantasy XIV, it can only be earned through a specific activity. Thankfully, this task is supposed to be relaxing and something to take your mind off things. We encourage everyone to do this while they earn Seafarer’s Cowries and to enjoy their time under the sign. This guide covers how to get Seafarer’s Cowries in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Seafarer’s Cowries in Final Fantasy XIV

Seafarer’s Cowries are an item you’ll earn by completing visions while visiting your Island Sanctuary. Before worrying about visions, ensure you have access to Island Sanctuary. You will gain access to this location after you reach the end of the Endwalker expansion and complete the Endwalker Main Scenario Quest. After this post, you need to make your way to Old Sharlayan and speak with the Clueless Crier, who will give you the Seeking Sanctuary quest. You can find the Clueless Crier at coordinates (X:11.9, Y:11.0).

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing this short quest and arriving on the island, you will work your way through the visions alongside felicitous furball. Here, you’ll learn the basics of the many activities and crafts you can do while on the island. Each time you complete a vision, you will receive Seafarer’s Cowries for your hard work.

When you receive enough Seafarer’s Cowries, you can turn them in and receive multiple rewards for your hard work on the island. These rewards include the Island Eggplant Knight, Island Onion Prince, the Island Mandragora mounts, or the Bluepowder Pixie Wings fashion accessory. These are only a few things you can earn as you progress on your Island Sanctuary adventure. You can visit the Cowrie exchange in your cabin to access these items.