How to get Magma Ore in Blox Fruits

You need many materials in Blox Fruits for various needs, and Magma Ore is one of these. Although it is a common material, it is considered the hardest common material to obtain, but getting it is necessary for many things like GodHuman fighting style or upgrading some mythical tier weapons. This Blox Fruits guide will tell you how to farm Magma Ore and the best locations to get it fast.

How to farm Magma Ore in Blox Fruits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get Magma Ore by killing various specific NPCs, and they will randomly drop it. The NPCs with the chance of dropping it are Military Soldiers, Military Spies, Magma Admiral, Magma Ninjas, and Lava Pirates. You must find these NPCs and kill them to get the Magma Ore, but keep in mind that drop rates are low, so you will need to spend some time.

The best places to farm for Magma Ore fast in Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only get Magama at two places in the entire Blox Fruit. The first and easier location is Magma Village in the first sea. You can find this island near Fountain City. Magma Island has a huge smoke ring appearing above it, making it easier to recognize. Once you are here, you can kill the Military Soldiers, Military Spies, and Magma Admiral NPCs to get Magma Ore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second and best location to farm Magma Ore fast is the Hot and Cold island of the Second Sea. The island is just ahead of the Green Zone and the Kingdom of Rose. Here you must be on the hot side of the island and kill Magma Ninja and Lava Pirate NPCs to get Magma Ore. In our experience, we found that the Lava Pirate NPCs drop the most Magma Ore.