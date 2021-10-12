How to get Manifested Pages in Destiny 2

The Festival of the Lost has returned in Destiny 2. The event will be active from October 12 to November 2, giving everyone plenty of time to earn enough candy to turn in to Eva for various prizes. This year, players will be also be working on obtaining Manifested Pages. There are several ways for you to earn these pages during the Festival. In this guide, we will detail the best way to get Manifested Pages and where you can find them in Destiny 2.

The easiest way to obtain Mainfested Pages is by collecting Spectral Pages. You can earn these by completing Haunted Lost Sectors, which will be available for you to enter during the Festival of the Lost in the map destination options. When you have enough Spectral Pages, you need to bring those back to the vendor named the Book of the Forgotten. You’ll be using the Manifested Pages to purchase pieces of lore from the Book of the Forgotten vendor throughout the event. Alternatively, you can also earn Manifested Pages from the chests you loot from the Haunted Lost Sectors.

You’ll need to visit the Book of the Forgotten pretty often throughout the event. You’ll need to complete the Haunted Lost Sectors to obtain as many Spectral Pages as you can, so make sure to bring your ideal fireteam to complete these areas and battle against the Headless Ones. Also, make sure you’re wearing your favorite Festival of the Lost mask.