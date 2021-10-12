How to get Spectral Pages in Destiny 2

Festival of the Lost has returned to Destiny 2, appropriately, during the Season of the Lost. This year, players will be working their way through more spooky content as they attempt to earn Halloween-related loot and candy. One of the drops that players can earn is called Spectral Pages, and you’re going to need those if you want to create Manifested Pages at the Book of the Forgotten vendor. This guide will detail what you need to do to earn Spectral Pages in Destiny 2.

You’ll be earning Spectral Pages by completing Haunted Lost Sectors and defeating Headless Ones in those sectors. The Haunted Lost Sectors can be accessed by interacting with the Haunted Lost Sector node in the Tower destination map, or you can access it by going directly into the Haunted Lost Sector courtyard by interacting with the mission totem that will be next to Eva Levante, who is hosting this year’s Festival of the Lost once again. The big enemy protecting these areas is the Headless Ones, a merged body of Evo and a Vex Mind.

You’ll want to repeat these areas throughout the Festival of the Lost. You have until November 2 to earn enough of these to turn into Manifested Pages at the Book of the Forgotten vendor. Make sure to wear your chosen mask during the event to earn candy to turn in to Eva.