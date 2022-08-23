How to get Map Fragments in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder

Map Fragments will be a critical part of your time in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder. These will be how you use your Captain’s Atlas to narrow down the location of buried treasure, giving you the chance to steal it from the Pirate Crews that have been hiding it throughout the solar system. The more Map Fragments you obtain, the more chances you have to go out on Expeditions. This guide covers how you can get Map Fragments in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder.

Where to find Map Fragments in Destiny 2

Map Fragments exclusively come from completing Ketchcrash missions. The Ketchcrash is you taking your Pirate Crew against another Fallen ship, boarding them, and taking their belongings. It’s an activity you will be completing throughout the Season of Plunder, where a fireteam consisting of six Guardians will be leading these attacks. The process of these attacks focuses on you attacking with your ship, boarding the enemy, fighting their crew, and then taking on their captain.

By the end of the engagement, you should have a decent amount of loot added to your ship, along with Map Fragments. You will be able to use these Map Fragments on your Captain’s Atlas, along with Treasure Coordinates, to narrow down the location of buried treasure. You will receive your Captain’s Atlas during the Sails of the Shipstealer quest.

We recommend focusing on the Map Fragments first before you move on to completing the Treasure Coordinates, which you can acquire from completing Vanguard Strikes, Crucible or Gambit matches, or other activities in Destiny 2. We highly recommend focusing on Strikes as they will likely be the best way to acquire Treasure Coordinates.

When you have enough, head over to your Captain’s Atlas in your Quest Board, where you can start your next Expedition. The Expedition will be a unique activity, different from the Ketchrash, where you will obtain the discovered loot and plunder as much as possible while also protecting it from anyone who may want to take your spoils from you.