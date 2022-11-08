Nidavellir Ore is a precious resource you can find in God of War Ragnarok. You’re going to need it if you want to complete the Nidavellir’s Finest Armour quest, which should reward you with some suitable armor to help you on your journey during the starting part of the game. In addition, there are specific locations and things you will need to do to earn this ore. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Nidavellir Ore in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find Nidavellir Ore in God of War Ragnarok

Unlike the other resources you can find while exploring the game, Nidavellir Ore is a reward for completing a specific mission: In Service of Asgard. This is a Favour that will have Kratos and Atreus working their way around the lake nearby Nidavellir, which contains multiple Rigs that Mirmir had constructed to keep the Dwarves in check. By destroying the three rigs, they will yield Nidavellir Ore as a reward, and destroying all three rigs will give you enough Nidavellir Ore to complete Nidavellir’s Finest Armour quest.

These are all the locations of the various Rigs you need to find and then retrieve the Nidavellir Ore in God of War Ragnarok. Each location is guarded by a handful of puzzles and some enemies to make it more difficult to destroy the Rigs.

You can find the first Rig north of Durlin’s house, southwest of the Bay of Bounty.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Rig is directly to the west of Bay of Bounty.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final rig is at the center of the Bay of Bounty, close to the east side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you collect all three ore pieces, you will have enough to complete Nidavellir’s Finest Armour quest. You can craft the armor by visiting the shop.