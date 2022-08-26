There are a lot of different materials in Tower of Fantasy that the game doesn’t like telling you about. Niter is one of those materials that you might just find out about when you come across any of the various fireworks machines around the map. When interacting with one of these small boxes, it will tell you that you need Black Niter to make it work. Unfortunately, you need to do some searching to get it.

How to get Niter in Tower of Fantasy

You won’t be able to get Niter right away. You will actually need to wait until you have progressed far enough in the game to reach the Navia region. You will go to the Navia region during chapter three of Tower of Fantasy. During this time, you will be taken to the part of the region called Cetus Island. This is the large floating structure above Navia Bay.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach Cetus Island, you will be able to purchase Black Niter from Enfi. Enfi is the ticket salesperson that you can find in front of the Fireworks tent. She will sell you Black Niter for one ticket. You can also purchase an avatar frame and picture frame from Enfi.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get the tickets necessary to purchase Enfi’s items by interacting with the attractions around Cetus Island. When on one of the attractions, take pictures and share them to earn tickets. You can only earn one per day.