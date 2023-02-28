How to get the Ofieri Armor in The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 has different kinds of armor that players can let Geralt equip. These give a boost to his stats as well as make him more powerful against a variety of enemies. One of the armor he can find during the Hearts of Stone expansion is the Ofieri Armor. This is a light armor that provides an increase to Sign intensity among other traits. As such, it is a great armor to keep in your arsenal. With that in mind, here is how you can get the Ofieri Armor in The Witcher 3.

Where to find and get the Ofieiri Armor in The Witcher 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get the Ofieri Armor set during the quest ‘From Ofier’s Distant Shores’. It is a treasure hunt given by the Ofieri merchant to Geralt. It tasks you with finding the four parts of the Ofieri armor diagram. You can also find them without starting the quest simply by exploring in the game and finding the diagrams unexpectedly. The diagrams can be found in the following locations:

Ofieri Scale Armor

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ofieri Scale Armor can be found in an underground hideout southwest of Erde

Ofieri Shalovary

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ofieri Shalovary can be found in a bandit camp north of the Garin Estate and northeast of Bowdon.

Ofieri Gauntlets

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ofieri Gauntlets can be found in the ruins south of the Upper Mill, also having a Bandit camp.

Ofieri Boots

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ofieri Boots can be found in another Bandit camp, exactly west of Erde.

After acquiring the diagrams for the Ofierii Armor, you’ll need to go to the Ofieri merchant. He is located in the Upper Mill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Giving him the diagrams for the Ofieri Armor will make him translate them. After waiting a day, he will give you back the translated diagrams and you can craft it at a Master Armorer found in the game.

Ofieri Saber

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ofieri merchant also sells an Ofieri Saber as well as a diagram for it. You can buy it to enhance as well as complete your Ofieri Armor collection for Geralt.

Ofieri Horse Blinders, Saddles, and Saddlebags

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is also an Ofieri set for Roach, but containing blinders, saddles, and saddlebags. The Ofieri Saddle can be won after defeating the Ofieri Merchant in a horse race. The Blinders and Saddlebags can be bought from him at any time.

After acquiring and equipping every piece of Ofieri Armor for Geralt and Roach, you will be rewarded with the ‘I Wore Ofieri Before It Was Cool’ achievement.