Red Mutagens are an exceptionally useful material for you to find in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. You will use it to improve Geralt’s abilities and skills, picking out some of the best choices based on your playstyle. The problem with trying to find them is they don’t drop too often. These can only appear by defeating specific monsters. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Red Mutagens in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Where to find Red Mutagens in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

If you’re looking for the standard Red Mutagen, there are two ways to unlock them. The first is crafting them by using Lesser Red Mutagens, a drop you can obtain from specific monsters. Only a handful of creatures have a chance for you to loot them.

Related: All item codes in the Witcher 3, and how to use them

These are the type of creatures you want to track down to possibly find Lesser Red Mutagens.

Alghouls

Arachas

Devourers

Drowners

Ghouls

Hags

Nekkars (Warriors)

For many, Drowners are some of the best sources of Lesser Red Mutagens. You can regularly find them near water sources or travel to Skellige once you unlock this location and visit a landmark known as the Whale Graveyard. Drowners regularly spawn at this location, and there’s a good chance you can walk away with a large amount of lesser red mutagens. You will need at least three of them to make a Red Mutagen.

Alternatively, if you have the Blood and Wine expansion, you can craft them using other Mutagens. Here is the first crafting recipe using Green Mutagens.

8 Blowball

Green Mutagen

Rubedo

Winter Cherry

This is the second recipe using Blue Mutagens.

Blue Mutagen

Honeysuckle

Rubedo

Winter Cherry

The two recipes are relatively the same, except they swap out mutagen types and Blowball for Honeysuckle. You’ll have difficulty tracking down Red Mutagen outside of these two methods. Using Lesser Red Mutagens will likely be the best method to acquire them.