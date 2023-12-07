All Tools In LEGO Fortnite & How To Upgrade Them: Pickaxe, Sword, Shovel, & More

Tools are how you’re going to collect and gather many of the resources you find in LEGO Fortnite. Eventually, you’ll need to upgrade each of your tools to gather some of the higher-quality resources you’ll need to find for your village.

The way you go about upgrading each of these tools varies slightly, but they’re pretty close to each other, making it easy for you to figure out where to get the next best resource to use in your village. Here’s what you need to know about every tool you can find in LEGO Fortnite, and how to upgrade them.

All Tools in LEGO Fortnite

The primary tools you’re going to be using in LEGO Fortnite are the Forest Axe, Pickaxe, and Shovel. Each of them has a unique talent that you’ll be using as you gather resources, and you’ll want to have at least one of them in your inventory at all times.

I also make sure to have spare tools while I’m playing. These tools do not last forever, and they do eventually break. Having a few spare tools in your inventory while playing LEGO Fortnite is a good way to make sure you’re not out in the middle of nowhere and have to run back to your base to make another one. The same goes for your weapons, armor, and anything else you might use in combat while exploring your LEGO Fortnite world.

These items can be upgraded as you progress through LEGO Fortnite, but how you recommend and learn about those recipes does vary. You’ll need to explore your game with your tools to gather up more resources to track them down. Shells from rollers, for example, are one you’ll need to track down.

How to Upgrade All Tools in LEGO Fortnite

Upgrading your tools is all about upgrading your Crafting Benches in LEGO Fortnite. Whenever you want to make better equipment or items while playing, check out the bench upgrade screen, and see what requirements you need to meet.

Every time you upgrade your crafting station, there will be additional, better tools that you can make based on the upgrade you’ve reached. For example, when I went from the standard crafting bench to the uncommon one, I unlocked the uncommon Forest Axe and the uncommon Pickaxe. These are better tools than the standard ones, which come with different requirements. The uncommon Forest Axe requires Bones and Wooden Rods, rather than the granite and wood you need for the common Forest Axe.

Make sure to investigate the Bench Upgrade page whenever you want to use better tools. You’ll be able to see the resources you’re going to need for the next page, which means you’ll be able to