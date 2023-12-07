There are multiple creatures you can find while exploring LEGO Fortnite, each with distinct resources and helpful materials you can bring back to your base. A creature you’ll want to find early on is called the Roller, and its shell is exceptionally helpful.

Tracking down Rollers can be tricky, and it’s even more difficult to try defeating them if you’re not well prepared. Finding them is the hard part, and that’ll be your main task while exploring your world, especially if you want some early upgrades to your village. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Rollers in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Rollers in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

I’ve been able to find Rollers in the grassy plains close to the base of Snowy Mountains. This might be solely because this is where I started in LEGO Fortnite, but they’re typically rolling around the hills and fairly aggressive.

Related: How to Get the Free Lego Insider Fortnite Skin Explorer Emilie

If you see these stoned orbs rolling towards you, you’ve tracked down a Roller. Now, the next thing you have to do is to defeat it, and you’ll be able to loot a Roller Shell that you can bring back to your village. Try to track down anything with a hill whenever you’re looking for them. These have been prime locations of where I’ve tracked down Rollers, making it a much easier process. You won’t have to go too far, either.

How to Get A Roller Shell in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to defeat Rollers in LEGO Fortnite is to use weapons, which means constructing a shortsword. You can make a shortsword using the Lumber Mill, one of the starting crafting recipes you will learn for your village. Here, you can create poles, which are required for you to craft the shortsword. After you have this weapon, taking down a Roller will be much easier.

When I first went up against one, I only had an ax and a pickax. I had a better time fighting one with a shortsword, which made getting the Roller Shell much easier. Now that I had the shell, I would be able to complete some additional crafting recipes that were required for me to upgrade my village and further expand my time in my LEGO Fortnite world. Other weapons will be better as you progress through the game, but if your main priority is finding a Roller Shell, a shortsword is the perfect weapon to get you started.