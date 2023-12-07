How to Upgrade Village Level in LEGO Fortnite: All Village Bonuses

Your village is the primary area where you will be constructing a massive world in LEGO Fortnite. Every village you construct has levels, and you’ll be able to produce more refined resources by upgrading it and leveling it up.

You can’t upgrade a village immediately. It takes time, additional citizens, and a lot of groundwork to make it happen. Thankfully, there are some simple ways you can go about it, and it’s important to understand this process to make your way through your LEGO Fortnite world. Here’s what you need to know about how to upgrade your Village Level and every Village bonus in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Upgrade Your Village Level in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want to upgrade your village, go to the Upgrade Village table at your Village Shrine in LEGO Fortnite and see what requirements you need to meet to unlock it. There will be a list of requirements, and after you meet those, your village will reach the next level.

It took me some time to understand that I had to switch to the Upgrade Village menu to upgrade my village. You’ll know your Village is ready to receive its next upgrade when you see it glowing at the center of your town.

The Village Shrine will give off a gold aura that makes it easy to spot, and you can check out the Upgrade Village menu to see what you need to do next. For moving to Village Levels 1 to 2, I will need to make sure I have 15 wood and 15 granite and bring them back to the Village Shrine. You’ll want to keep your eyes on Rollers, too.

After those requirements have been met, I’ll reach Village Level 2 and continue the cycle for the next series of village upgrades. With each Village upgrade comes a unique bonus that you can receive to make it easier to progress in LEGO Fortnite.

All Village Bonuses in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can view the Village Hub menu at your Village Shrine with every bonus you’ll receive as you play LEGO Fortnite. This is a great way to keep track of your progress and to look forward to the additional rewards you’ll receive as you play. This is every Village bonus you’ll get while playing LEGO Fortnite.