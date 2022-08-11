How to get Tanium in Tower of Fantasy

While Tower of Fantasy is free to play, there are still plenty of monetization strategies at use in it between its gacha mechanics and premium currencies. At the core of these methods is Tanium, the currency you can buy for real-world money, which buys you more gacha pulls, materials, in-game currencies, and more. Here are all the ways and uses for Tanium in Tower of Fantasy.

Related: How to get Black and Gold Nuclei in Tower of Fantasy

How to get Tanium

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike Nuclei, Gold, Dark Crystal, or almost every other material and currency in Tower of Fantasy, there is only one way to get Tanium: buying it with actual money. You can buy it in six different amounts, from 60 Tanium for $0.99 to 6,480 Tanium for $99.99. The first time you purchase Tanium, you’ll receive a bonus amount of Dark Crystal equal to the amount of Tanium purchased. As Dark Crystal is one of the main ways to get Nuclei, at 150 Crystal per Gold Nuclei, the more you have, the more pulls you can make at the Special Order screen.

How to use Tanium

There are several uses for Tanium besides converting it to Dark Crystals and buying Nuclei and materials, though that’s one of its primary purposes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also use it to purchase the Daily Supply Boxes, which vary in price from 60 to 180 Tanium, or you can spend about 2,700 to get a week’s worth of Supply Boxes. These daily rewards come with Dark Crystal, decryption and weapon upgrade materials, gold, and more everyday items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other Tanium sink is the Limited Gift Packs, which provide large amounts of Red Nuclei, Dark Crystals, decryption keys, and other hard-to-come-by materials. Limited Gift Packs come in a wide variety of levels, from as little as 120 Tanium (which nabs you 120 Dark Crystal and 2 Gold Nuclei) to 3,280 for the monthly Gift Pack (awarding 20 Red Nuclei, 10 Special Vouchers, and high-quality character and weapon upgrade materials.