How to get Pumpkins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with various ingredients that you will use to cook food for yourself and the residents of the valley. Oftentimes, the residents will request that you gather these ingredients to complete quests. While a good number of these ingredients are fairly easy to find, some can be pretty well hidden. Pumpkins are one of those ingredients that might take you a while to find. This guide will show you how you can get Pumpkins in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Pumpkins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each ingredient in the game has specific biomes that it likes to grow or appear. For instance, Sugarcane can only be found in the Dazzle Beach biome. Luckily, if you get the seeds for a specific ingredient, you can plant them in any of the biomes and they will grow. If you want to get Pumpkins, you will need to unlock the Forgotten Lands biome of Dreamlight Valley. This information is shown in the collections menu under the ingredients tab.

To access the Forgotten Lands, you will need to gather a lot of Dreamlight. The Forgotten Lands are on the other side of the Sunlit Plateau, meaning you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau using 7,000 Dreamlight before you can gain access to the Forgotten Lands. Afterward, unlocking the Forgotten Lands will cost you an extra 15,000 Dreamlight. You can easily gather Dreamlight by completing quests and performing tasks around the valley.

Once you gain access to the Forgotten Lands biome, you will need to unlock Goofy’s Stall. Goofy has a small shop in each of the biomes that you can unlock by interacting with the Scrooge McDuck sign and paying the fee associated with it. Opening Goofy’s Stall in this biome will unlock Pumpkin Seeds that you can buy for 275 Star Coins each. Upgrade the stall and you will be able to purchase whole Pumpkins for 996 Star Coins.