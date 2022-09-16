How to get Dark Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you make your way through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various materials from each of the biomes that you will use for crafting furniture, quest items, and more. You will often be asked to pick up materials for the residents and so it is important to have knowledge of where each of them can be found. Dark Wood is just one of many materials you will find in the game, but it is also one of the more rare ones. Here is how you can get Dark Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Dark Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are four different types of wood that you can use for crafting in Disney Dreamlight Valley; Softwood, Hardwood, Dry Wood, and Dark Wood. Of all of the types of wood there are in the valley, Dark Wood is by far the most annoying to get your hands on. This is because it can only be found in one location; the Forgotten Lands. To reach this area, you will need to work very diligently.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Forgotten Lands might end up being the last biome that you end up reaching in Dreamlight Valley. This is due to the fact that it is the most expensive area to unlock, but it is also one of the most rewarding. You can find the entrance to the Forgotten Lands near the large elephant skull in the Sunlit Plateau biome. Destroying the Night Thorns that block the entrance to the Forgotten Lands will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight. Make sure you perform your daily tasks to get as much Dreamlight as you can.

Related: How to get Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you reach the Forgotten Lands, you can find Dark Wood sprinkled about all over the ground. Dark Wood, like the other types of wood, appears as sticks on the ground. The difference, however, is that Dark Wood sticks are almost black. They slightly blend in so make sure you keep your eyes open when you are exploring the Forgotten Lands.