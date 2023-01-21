How to get Relay Tickets and where to use them in Fire Emblem Engage

Relay Tickets are a unique currency you can acquire in Fire Emblem Engage. You won’t be able to receive these tickets too often, and they’re not a huge item that you should be devoting a massive amount to tracking down. Regardless, it never hurts to make sure to know the best way to find them and what you can use them for a while playing the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Relay Tickets and where you use them in Fire Emblem Engage.

The best way to get Relay Tickets in Fire Emblem Engage

You should receive a Relay Ticket once every 24 hours. You’ll receive the ticket when you make your way back to Somniel and appear at the Plaza. There will be a quick notification that you’ve received a Relay Ticket, which will be in your inventory. Unfortunately, from what we can tell, this appears to be the only way to receive these tickets. If you’re looking to get these tickets, it might be better to have them stack up in your inventory and jump onto Fire Emblem Engage at least once a day when the 24-hour refresh hits.

Where to use Relay Tickets in Fire Emblem Engage

You will submit the Relay Tickets to the Tower of Trials, which becomes available when you reach Chapter 7 in the main story. The Tower of Trials is on the south side of Somniel. When you approach the tower, there are three options for you to pick from, and the Relay Trials is the one that accepts Relay Tickets.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Relay Trials are where you and another front can work together, taking turns in a cooperative multiplayer experience and playing Fire Emblem Engage. You and a friend will jump into a Fire Emblem Engage map and move your characters around the map, attempting to conquer a foe. If you’re looking to play Fire Emblem Engage with friends, this is likely the best way to do it.