Destiny 2 players from all over the world are looking forward to seeing who will be the first one to complete the Root of Nightmares raid, which has been introduced to the game through the Lightfall expansion. Every top streamer and player is going to try their best to be the first one to complete it. However, even if you are not up for the challenge, you can still tune in on Twitch to earn exciting rewards. In this guide, we will explain how to get Root of Nightmares Twitch Drops for Destiny 2.

How to claim Root of Nightmares Twitch Drops for Destiny 2

Twitch was kind enough to make sure that even if someone is not participating in the race to finish the Root of Nightmares raid, they still receive some rewards. They will be handing out rewards in the form of Twitch Drops, something they have done multiple times in the past.

There are a total of two rewards players can get as a part of the Twitch Drops; the “Dim Italics” emblem “Particle Acceleration” emblem. To get the first one, you have to watch the Twitch Rivals or any participant stream during the Twitch Rivals event. Those who watch them for a total of two hours will receive the Dim Italics emblem. On the other hand, to get the Particle Acceleration emblem, you must watch any Destiny 2 streamer on Twitch. This one also requires watching the stream for at least two hours.

It is important to remember that while the Dim Italics emblem can only be claimed on March 10, you will get 48 hours to claim the Particle Acceleration emblem. Therefore, if you’re not free today, you can tune in tomorrow to claim it. Furthermore, make sure that your Destiny 2 account is linked to your Twitch account, as you won’t be able to claim the rewards otherwise. This can be done by going to the official website of Bungie and accessing the ‘Account Linking’ tab in the settings. Once linked, you can view your rewards in the ‘Drops’ section of your account.